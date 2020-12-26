Boxes of abalone displayed with iPhones and birds’ nest among the million-dollar haul by customs. Photo: Felix Wong
Record customs hauls, animal cruelty, a horror blaze and a billion-dollar burglary: Hong Kong 2020 crimes and tragedies
- 2019’s protests may have waned but this year was no less difficult amid a pandemic and surge in crimes
- The Post looks at cases that made headlines, from foiled bomb plots to massive drug seizures
Topic | Crime
