Boxes of abalone displayed with iPhones and birds’ nest among the million-dollar haul by customs. Photo: Felix Wong Boxes of abalone displayed with iPhones and birds’ nest among the million-dollar haul by customs. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Record customs hauls, animal cruelty, a horror blaze and a billion-dollar burglary: Hong Kong 2020 crimes and tragedies

  • 2019’s protests may have waned but this year was no less difficult amid a pandemic and surge in crimes
  • The Post looks at cases that made headlines, from foiled bomb plots to massive drug seizures

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:00pm, 26 Dec, 2020

