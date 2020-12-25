Cybercrimes have been on the rise, as more people work or study from home amid the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Cybercrimes from ‘sextortion’ to love scams surge, scammers prey on young spending more time online amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Youngest victim was an 11-year-old boy who sent naked photos to a scammer and was blackmailed out of HK$2,500, while biggest case involved HK$350,000
- Largest love scam was a woman conned out of HK$20 million after befriending an overseas ‘lover’
Topic | Scams and swindles
