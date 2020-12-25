Cybercrimes have been on the rise, as more people work or study from home amid the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So Cybercrimes have been on the rise, as more people work or study from home amid the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Cybercrimes have been on the rise, as more people work or study from home amid the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Cybercrimes from ‘sextortion’ to love scams surge, scammers prey on young spending more time online amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • Youngest victim was an 11-year-old boy who sent naked photos to a scammer and was blackmailed out of HK$2,500, while biggest case involved HK$350,000
  • Largest love scam was a woman conned out of HK$20 million after befriending an overseas ‘lover’

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 10:27am, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cybercrimes have been on the rise, as more people work or study from home amid the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So Cybercrimes have been on the rise, as more people work or study from home amid the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Cybercrimes have been on the rise, as more people work or study from home amid the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE