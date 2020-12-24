A law firm in Hong Kong has been shut down by the Law Society under the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, pending a police investigation. Photo: EPA-EFE A law firm in Hong Kong has been shut down by the Law Society under the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, pending a police investigation. Photo: EPA-EFE
A law firm in Hong Kong has been shut down by the Law Society under the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, pending a police investigation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Up to 10,000 clients affected as Hong Kong Law Society shuts down major conveyancing firm over siphoning of funds

  • Professional body says former clerk of Wong, Fung & Co had misappropriated unspecified sums of money from clients
  • Other grievous breaches include overdrawing money from client accounts and allowing unqualified staff to sign off documents

Topic |   Law
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:36pm, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A law firm in Hong Kong has been shut down by the Law Society under the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, pending a police investigation. Photo: EPA-EFE A law firm in Hong Kong has been shut down by the Law Society under the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, pending a police investigation. Photo: EPA-EFE
A law firm in Hong Kong has been shut down by the Law Society under the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, pending a police investigation. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE