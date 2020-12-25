The Yantian District People’s Court in Shenzhen will play host to a Monday hearing for a group of Hong Kong fugitives arrested at sea in August. Photo: Handout
Shenzhen trial of Hong Kong fugitives captured at sea to begin Monday, families told on Christmas Day
- A concern group monitoring their case says court hearing will be held in the afternoon at the Yantian People’s District Court in Shenzhen
- Arrested in Chinese waters while attempting to flee to Taiwan, at least 10 of the 12 detainees face illegal border-crossing charges
