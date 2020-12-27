Nearly 30 people are being sought by Hong Kong police on suspicion of violating the national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee Nearly 30 people are being sought by Hong Kong police on suspicion of violating the national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

exclusive | Hong Kong national security law: ‘about 30 people overseas’ on the wanted list of police, including self-exiled ex-lawmakers Ted Hui and Baggio Leung

  • Force insider says most of the suspects now in Europe, the US or Taiwan
  • Another 40 have been arrested by police’s national security unit since legislation was imposed by Beijing on June 30

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:30am, 27 Dec, 2020

