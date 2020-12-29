The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman gets suspended jail sentence for doxxing police officer during protests last year

  • High Court jails Yiu Ka-yu for three weeks, but suspends term for a year after finding ‘strong mitigating factors’, including the fact that she was herself a victim of doxxing
  • Yiu was accused of doxxing a police constable who shot a live round at a protester during a demonstration in Sai Wan Ho on November 11, 2019

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:26pm, 29 Dec, 2020

