Hong Kong woman gets suspended jail sentence for doxxing police officer during protests last year
- High Court jails Yiu Ka-yu for three weeks, but suspends term for a year after finding ‘strong mitigating factors’, including the fact that she was herself a victim of doxxing
- Yiu was accused of doxxing a police constable who shot a live round at a protester during a demonstration in Sai Wan Ho on November 11, 2019
