Riot police in Hong Kong on National Day in October. Photo: EPA-EFE Riot police in Hong Kong on National Day in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police to be ‘out in force’ on New Year’s Eve and Day to curb illegal protests and gatherings

  • Annual march organiser Civil Human Rights Front says it will replace event with car parade and banners calling for release of protesters
  • Police source says force wary of countdown crowds and gathering at Prince Edward MTR station to mark August 31 clash

Christy LeungNatalie Wong
Updated: 7:13am, 30 Dec, 2020

