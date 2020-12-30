Riot police in Hong Kong on National Day in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong police to be ‘out in force’ on New Year’s Eve and Day to curb illegal protests and gatherings
- Annual march organiser Civil Human Rights Front says it will replace event with car parade and banners calling for release of protesters
- Police source says force wary of countdown crowds and gathering at Prince Edward MTR station to mark August 31 clash
