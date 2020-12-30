The Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, where the suspect is being held. Photo: Sam Tsang The Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, where the suspect is being held. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, where the suspect is being held. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man charged with violating Hong Kong’s national security law suspected of writing independence messages on cell wall

  • Adam Ma, who last month was charged under the Beijing-imposed law, is being held at a detention centre while he awaits trial
  • Correctional services authority says officers searched his cell and found messages on the wall that may be in violation of the law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:27am, 30 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, where the suspect is being held. Photo: Sam Tsang The Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, where the suspect is being held. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, where the suspect is being held. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE