The Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, where the suspect is being held. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Man charged with violating Hong Kong’s national security law suspected of writing independence messages on cell wall
- Adam Ma, who last month was charged under the Beijing-imposed law, is being held at a detention centre while he awaits trial
- Correctional services authority says officers searched his cell and found messages on the wall that may be in violation of the law
