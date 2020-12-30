Tony Chung had denied desecrating China’s national flag. Photo: Sam Tsang Tony Chung had denied desecrating China’s national flag. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong student activist Tony Chung gets four months’ jail for defiling China’s flag, joining illegal protest

  • Magistrate notes Tony Chung openly snatched the flag from members of a pro-establishment group, before throwing it in the air for everybody to see
  • Court hears Chung, 19, is suffering from adjustment disorder and insomnia after being charged and remanded over separate national security case

Brian Wong

Updated: 1:48am, 30 Dec, 2020

