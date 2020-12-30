Homeless Hongkongers gather to sleep at Tung Chau Street Park in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Felix Wong
Eight Hong Kong police officers charged over alleged false accusations, harassment of street sleepers
- The six men and two women were arrested earlier this year after complaints they had bullied homeless and destroyed property at Tung Chau Street park
- Charged with perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office, the officers were released on bail
Topic | Hong Kong police
Homeless Hongkongers gather to sleep at Tung Chau Street Park in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Felix Wong