The raids were made at the recipient addresses mentioned on parcels arriving from the United States carrying more than 3kg of cannabis buds. Photo: Handout The raids were made at the recipient addresses mentioned on parcels arriving from the United States carrying more than 3kg of cannabis buds. Photo: Handout
Boy, 12, youngest-ever drugs suspect arrested along with three other youths by Hong Kong customs

  • Raids were made at recipient addresses mentioned on parcels arriving from United States carrying over 3kg of cannabis buds, worth about HK$700,000
  • Investigators believe the four were lured by drug traffickers into receiving the contraband items for a financial reward

Danny Mok
Updated: 8:43pm, 30 Dec, 2020

