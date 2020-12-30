The raids were made at the recipient addresses mentioned on parcels arriving from the United States carrying more than 3kg of cannabis buds. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Boy, 12, youngest-ever drugs suspect arrested along with three other youths by Hong Kong customs
- Raids were made at recipient addresses mentioned on parcels arriving from United States carrying over 3kg of cannabis buds, worth about HK$700,000
- Investigators believe the four were lured by drug traffickers into receiving the contraband items for a financial reward
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The raids were made at the recipient addresses mentioned on parcels arriving from the United States carrying more than 3kg of cannabis buds. Photo: Handout