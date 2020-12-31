The 43-year-old woman was declared brain dead after being rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong mother of three takes own life after allegedly trying to kill seven-year-old son: police
- The 43-year-old’s family had been facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there was no history of mental illness
- The seven-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after allegedly having a scarf wrapped around his throat
Crime in Hong Kong
