Hong Kong mother of three takes own life after allegedly trying to kill seven-year-old son: police

  • The 43-year-old’s family had been facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there was no history of mental illness
  • The seven-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after allegedly having a scarf wrapped around his throat

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:31am, 31 Dec, 2020

The 43-year-old woman was declared brain dead after being rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital. Photo: Warton Li
