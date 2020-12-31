One of two teenage suspects arrives at the Tin Shui Wai police station under a mask after mainland authorities in Shenzhen returned the duo on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests: quarantine to delay court appearance by underage fugitive returned by authorities in mainland China
- Hoang Lam-phuc, 17, is one of 12 fugitives captured at sea in August during a failed bid to escape to Taiwan to avoid charges at home
- He and Liu Tsz-man, 18, were returned on Wednesday by authorities in Shenzhen, who cited their ages in declining to try them
Topic | Hong Kong protests
