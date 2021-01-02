Customs seized €250,000 hidden in parcel declared to be food at Lok Ma Chau checkpoint last February. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong customs seized HK$4.6 billion in dirty money in 2020, as launderers were forced to adapt to Covid-19
- The haul was the most recovered since 2016, when local officials busted a HK$5.9 billion laundering case
- Last year also saw 38 suspects arrested on suspicion of washing criminal proceeds, twice as many as 2019
Customs seized €250,000 hidden in parcel declared to be food at Lok Ma Chau checkpoint last February. Photo: Handout