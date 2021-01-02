The Department of Justice in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: Nora Tam
Role of top prosecutor in Hong Kong to be filled by deputy director following chief’s resignation
- Senior counsel William Tam was made acting director ‘for administrative convenience’ on New Year’s Eve, according to the government gazette
- David Leung left the post last month after tendering his resignation in July following a leaked letter which revealed his rift with secretary for justice
