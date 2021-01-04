The collision took place at the junction of San Wan Road and Chi Cheong Road in Sheung Shui around 7.30pm on Sunday. Photo: SCMP The collision took place at the junction of San Wan Road and Chi Cheong Road in Sheung Shui around 7.30pm on Sunday. Photo: SCMP
The collision took place at the junction of San Wan Road and Chi Cheong Road in Sheung Shui around 7.30pm on Sunday. Photo: SCMP

Mercedes-Benz knocks down cyclist at Hong Kong junction, drives off before being stopped by motorcyclist

  • Car drove off for about 200 metres after collision at the junction of San Wan Road and Chi Cheong Road in Sheung Shui around 7.30pm on Sunday
  • Cyclist, 33, suffered head and leg injuries and was taken conscious to North District Hospital for treatment

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:30pm, 4 Jan, 2021

