The collision took place at the junction of San Wan Road and Chi Cheong Road in Sheung Shui around 7.30pm on Sunday. Photo: SCMP
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Mercedes-Benz knocks down cyclist at Hong Kong junction, drives off before being stopped by motorcyclist
- Car drove off for about 200 metres after collision at the junction of San Wan Road and Chi Cheong Road in Sheung Shui around 7.30pm on Sunday
- Cyclist, 33, suffered head and leg injuries and was taken conscious to North District Hospital for treatment
