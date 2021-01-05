Hong Kong Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma met with the media on Tuesday ahead of his retirement in five days. Photo: Robert Ng Hong Kong Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma met with the media on Tuesday ahead of his retirement in five days. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong courts

Calls for judicial reform not ‘acceptable’ if end goal is influencing court decisions, Hong Kong’s retiring top judge says

  • While welcoming calls for reform broadly, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma says ‘ensuring I always get the results I want’ not a good starting point for discussion
  • City’s pro-Beijing bloc has repeatedly called for ‘reform’ to the judiciary, saying it should make ‘down-to-earth’ rulings based on ‘prevailing situation’

Chris LauJeffie LamNatalie Wong
Updated: 1:37pm, 5 Jan, 2021

