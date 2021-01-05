The man claimed he went with the pair to sell 15 bitcoin after meeting them on the internet. Photo: Reuters The man claimed he went with the pair to sell 15 bitcoin after meeting them on the internet. Photo: Reuters
The man claimed he went with the pair to sell 15 bitcoin after meeting them on the internet. Photo: Reuters

Robbers steal over HK$3 million worth of bitcoin from trader, escape after kicking him out of car on Hong Kong hillside

  • Victim was paid in cash after wiring 15 bitcoin, then driven to Chai Wan where it was promptly taken back
  • Police are looking for six robbers of non-Chinese ethnicity, aged around 30

Updated: 4:28pm, 5 Jan, 2021

