The man claimed he went with the pair to sell 15 bitcoin after meeting them on the internet. Photo: Reuters
Robbers steal over HK$3 million worth of bitcoin from trader, escape after kicking him out of car on Hong Kong hillside
- Victim was paid in cash after wiring 15 bitcoin, then driven to Chai Wan where it was promptly taken back
- Police are looking for six robbers of non-Chinese ethnicity, aged around 30
