Hong Kong police lawyer urges inquest to rule fatal car park fall of university student near protest site as accident
- Samson Hung says Alex Chow may have plunged to his death inside car park by leaping over edge of third floor, believing there was cover behind it
- But Chow’s family lawyer Flora Cheng warns against making ‘bold assertions’ in absence of concrete evidence
The Sheung Tak Estate car park in Tseung Kwan O, where Alex Chow fell from the third floor to the second. Photo: Dickson Lee