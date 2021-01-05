Shun Tak Centre in Sheung Wan, where a cache of ammunition was found in the offices of the late Henry Fok. Photo: Edmond So
Crime
Hong Kong police investigating cache of ammunition found in safe at office of late tycoon
- Police were alerted to the presence of the 350 bullets after a family member of the late Henry Fok discovered it on Tuesday
- Fok, a former vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, died of cancer in 2006 at 83
