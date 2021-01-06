Several police officers leave court after making their first appearance in a case relating to the abuse of several homeless people on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Several police officers leave court after making their first appearance in a case relating to the abuse of several homeless people on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong courts

Eight Hong Kong police officers barred from park after being charged with assaulting, framing street sleepers

  • The charges against the officers range from assault to misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice
  • As part of their bail they are not allowed to enter the park where the events are said to have taken place, or to contact any prosecution witnesses

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:38pm, 6 Jan, 2021

