Sixtus Baggio Leung attends a Legislative Council meeting in 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang Sixtus Baggio Leung attends a Legislative Council meeting in 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong court declares ex-opposition lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung bankrupt over failure to repay Legislative Council salary, expense account

  • The court made its declaration after Leung ignored orders to return some HK$930,000 he received from the legislature prior to his ousting in 2016
  • Leung publicly announced in December that he had left Hong Kong and was seeking political asylum the US

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:08pm, 6 Jan, 2021

