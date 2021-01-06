Sixtus Baggio Leung attends a Legislative Council meeting in 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong court declares ex-opposition lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung bankrupt over failure to repay Legislative Council salary, expense account
- The court made its declaration after Leung ignored orders to return some HK$930,000 he received from the legislature prior to his ousting in 2016
- Leung publicly announced in December that he had left Hong Kong and was seeking political asylum the US
