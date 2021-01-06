The Parc Palais in Yau Ma Tei, where a woman and a baby girl were found dead on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So The Parc Palais in Yau Ma Tei, where a woman and a baby girl were found dead on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
The Parc Palais in Yau Ma Tei, where a woman and a baby girl were found dead on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So

Crime

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Woman, infant girl die in fall from Hong Kong housing block in suspected murder-suicide

  • A police source says it is believed the woman may have been holding the baby in her arms as they fell, as the pair were found only about a metre apart
  • As of Wednesday evening, police were still trying to ascertain the identities and relationship of the pair

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:37pm, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Parc Palais in Yau Ma Tei, where a woman and a baby girl were found dead on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So The Parc Palais in Yau Ma Tei, where a woman and a baby girl were found dead on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
The Parc Palais in Yau Ma Tei, where a woman and a baby girl were found dead on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE