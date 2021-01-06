The Parc Palais in Yau Ma Tei, where a woman and a baby girl were found dead on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
Crime
Woman, infant girl die in fall from Hong Kong housing block in suspected murder-suicide
- A police source says it is believed the woman may have been holding the baby in her arms as they fell, as the pair were found only about a metre apart
- As of Wednesday evening, police were still trying to ascertain the identities and relationship of the pair
