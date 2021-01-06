Geoffrey Ma Tao-li, departing chief justice of the Court of Final Appeal, after his farewell ceremony in Central on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Geoffrey Ma Tao-li, departing chief justice of the Court of Final Appeal, after his farewell ceremony in Central on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Geoffrey Ma Tao-li, departing chief justice of the Court of Final Appeal, after his farewell ceremony in Central on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong’s departing chief justice offers one last defence of judicial independence at farewell sitting

  • In farewell remarks, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma says rule of law is ‘not just about being conducive to business’, and not ‘only about law and order’
  • The speech was Ma’s second time offering a pointed endorsement of judicial independence in as many days

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:31pm, 6 Jan, 2021

