Student activist Tony Chung will now have his national security case heard at the District Court following a request from prosecutors. Photo: AP
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
National security law: Hong Kong student activist facing up to seven years in prison after change of trial venue
- Prosecutors have moved activist Tony Chung’s secession case from West Kowloon Court to the higher District Court, where sentences are capped at seven years
- Chung also faces charges of sedition and money laundering
Student activist Tony Chung will now have his national security case heard at the District Court following a request from prosecutors. Photo: AP