Hong Kong police seized about 800 bottles of suspected liquid date-rape drug and impotence medication. Photo: Felix Wong

11 arrested in Hong Kong, mainland China after police find date-rape drug being sold through online sex shop

  • Three men detained in Hong Kong, after raid and arrest of eight people at drug distribution centre in Guangdong province’s Qingyuan city
  • Hong Kong police seize HK$724,000 worth of suspected date-rape drug GBL and impotence medication in tablet and powder form

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:49pm, 7 Jan, 2021

