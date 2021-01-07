Hong Kong police seized about 800 bottles of suspected liquid date-rape drug and impotence medication. Photo: Felix Wong
11 arrested in Hong Kong, mainland China after police find date-rape drug being sold through online sex shop
- Three men detained in Hong Kong, after raid and arrest of eight people at drug distribution centre in Guangdong province’s Qingyuan city
- Hong Kong police seize HK$724,000 worth of suspected date-rape drug GBL and impotence medication in tablet and powder form
