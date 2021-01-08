Clarisse Yeung, a district councillor and co-founder of Kickstart Wan Chai, was among those arrested on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Clarisse Yeung, a district councillor and co-founder of Kickstart Wan Chai, was among those arrested on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Clarisse Yeung, a district councillor and co-founder of Kickstart Wan Chai, was among those arrested on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

National security law: stunned by crackdown, Hong Kong civic groups take action to avoid ‘new wave of persecution’

  • Some disband, others plan to relocate servers abroad and delete volunteers’ contact information after arrest of 53 former lawmakers and activists
  • District-based coalition Kickstart Wan Chai becomes the first to cease operating after co-founder Clarisse Yeung among those arrested

Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:04am, 8 Jan, 2021

