Clarisse Yeung, a district councillor and co-founder of Kickstart Wan Chai, was among those arrested on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
National security law: stunned by crackdown, Hong Kong civic groups take action to avoid ‘new wave of persecution’
- Some disband, others plan to relocate servers abroad and delete volunteers’ contact information after arrest of 53 former lawmakers and activists
- District-based coalition Kickstart Wan Chai becomes the first to cease operating after co-founder Clarisse Yeung among those arrested
