Authorities made a major maritime smuggling bust early Friday morning, seizing a haul of illicit dried shark fin, among other contraband. Photo: Handout

Hong Kong authorities make first major maritime smuggling bust of the new year after waterfront stakeout

  • Authorities seized some HK$4 million worth of red wine, electronics and products suspected of being derived from endangered species
  • The haul was believed to be destined for Shekou, in China’s Guangdong province

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Jan, 2021

