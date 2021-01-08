Authorities made a major maritime smuggling bust early Friday morning, seizing a haul of illicit dried shark fin, among other contraband. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong authorities make first major maritime smuggling bust of the new year after waterfront stakeout
- Authorities seized some HK$4 million worth of red wine, electronics and products suspected of being derived from endangered species
- The haul was believed to be destined for Shekou, in China’s Guangdong province
