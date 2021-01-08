Hong Kong’s airport was crippled by protesters in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests
Three in Hong Kong airport assault get stiffest jail sentence yet on protest cases, judge laments challenges faced by low-level judicial officers
- Three suspects, found guilty of rioting and assaulting a mainland Chinese journalist at the airport in August 2019, were jailed for up to five years and six months
- District Judge Clement Lee says grass-roots level judges face ‘difficult situation’ amid higher court’s criticism and reform calls by politicians
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong’s airport was crippled by protesters in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang