Hong Kong’s former chief justice Geoffrey Ma is remembered by colleagues as being both friendly and firm. Photo: Robert Ng Hong Kong’s former chief justice Geoffrey Ma is remembered by colleagues as being both friendly and firm. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s former chief justice Geoffrey Ma is remembered by colleagues as being both friendly and firm. Photo: Robert Ng

Hong Kong courts

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Staying true to rule of law, Hong Kong’s former chief justice relied on expertise with a dash of common sense

  • Retiring after 10 years, Geoffrey Ma is remembered as fair-minded, down-to-earth judge
  • Unfazed by criticism of courts, former chief justice cites Basic Law, affirms judicial independence

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s former chief justice Geoffrey Ma is remembered by colleagues as being both friendly and firm. Photo: Robert Ng Hong Kong’s former chief justice Geoffrey Ma is remembered by colleagues as being both friendly and firm. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s former chief justice Geoffrey Ma is remembered by colleagues as being both friendly and firm. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE