Hong Kong’s former chief justice Geoffrey Ma is remembered by colleagues as being both friendly and firm. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong courts
Staying true to rule of law, Hong Kong’s former chief justice relied on expertise with a dash of common sense
- Retiring after 10 years, Geoffrey Ma is remembered as fair-minded, down-to-earth judge
- Unfazed by criticism of courts, former chief justice cites Basic Law, affirms judicial independence
