Ted Hui jumped bail and left for Denmark before heading to London last month. Photo: Dickson Lee Ted Hui jumped bail and left for Denmark before heading to London last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ted Hui jumped bail and left for Denmark before heading to London last month. Photo: Dickson Lee

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police will investigate anyone who helps an offender flee, Hong Kong warns amid reports city is looking at prosecuting Danish politicians who aided wanted ex-lawmaker Ted Hui

  • Government is reportedly examining the possibility of extraditing Danish politicians Uffe Elbæk and Katarina Ammitzbøll
  • Security Bureau says anyone suspected of having committed a crime in organising, planning or aiding an abscondence faces investigation

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 3:04am, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ted Hui jumped bail and left for Denmark before heading to London last month. Photo: Dickson Lee Ted Hui jumped bail and left for Denmark before heading to London last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ted Hui jumped bail and left for Denmark before heading to London last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE