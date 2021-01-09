Ted Hui jumped bail and left for Denmark before heading to London last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests
Police will investigate anyone who helps an offender flee, Hong Kong warns amid reports city is looking at prosecuting Danish politicians who aided wanted ex-lawmaker Ted Hui
- Government is reportedly examining the possibility of extraditing Danish politicians Uffe Elbæk and Katarina Ammitzbøll
- Security Bureau says anyone suspected of having committed a crime in organising, planning or aiding an abscondence faces investigation
