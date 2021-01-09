The integrity of the police force has been thrust into the spotlight in recent months. Photo: Warton Li
Police officer suspended over allegations of raping woman in Hong Kong hotel room
- The accused, an officer in the Police Tactical Unit of West Kowloon region, has been suspended pending investigation
- The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was allegedly raped at a Tsim Sha Tsui hotel at around 1am on Thursday
