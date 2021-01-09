Police officers display evidence gathered. Photo: Facebook Police officers display evidence gathered. Photo: Facebook
Police officers display evidence gathered. Photo: Facebook

Hong Kong police

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 13 including teenager in connection with murder of ex-village head in tombstone factory

  • The suspects, 12 men and a woman, aged 15 to 61, include a businessman, driver, janitor and cook
  • Among them are the suspected knifemen and their getaway driver, while others provided logistical support in the crime, police say

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Victor Ting

Updated: 6:19pm, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers display evidence gathered. Photo: Facebook Police officers display evidence gathered. Photo: Facebook
Police officers display evidence gathered. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE