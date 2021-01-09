Police officers display evidence gathered. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police
Hong Kong police arrest 13 including teenager in connection with murder of ex-village head in tombstone factory
- The suspects, 12 men and a woman, aged 15 to 61, include a businessman, driver, janitor and cook
- Among them are the suspected knifemen and their getaway driver, while others provided logistical support in the crime, police say
Topic | Hong Kong police
Police officers display evidence gathered. Photo: Facebook