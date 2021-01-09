Users in Hong Kong have been unable HKChronicles, according to the website’s editor. Photo: Nathan Tsui Users in Hong Kong have been unable HKChronicles, according to the website’s editor. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police use national security law for first time to block access to website recording anti-government protests, officers’ details

  • Sources said the force asked internet providers to halt access to the HKChronicles website citing Article 43 of the law and its implementation rules
  • Chief editor Naomi Chan said HKChronicles began receiving reports from users they had not been able to access the site since Wednesday evening

Cannix YauChristy Leung
Cannix Yau and Christy Leung

Updated: 8:16pm, 9 Jan, 2021

