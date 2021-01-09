Users in Hong Kong have been unable HKChronicles, according to the website’s editor. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong police use national security law for first time to block access to website recording anti-government protests, officers’ details
- Sources said the force asked internet providers to halt access to the HKChronicles website citing Article 43 of the law and its implementation rules
- Chief editor Naomi Chan said HKChronicles began receiving reports from users they had not been able to access the site since Wednesday evening
