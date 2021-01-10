Clients affected by the closure of Wong, Fung & Co hold a press conference to demand the speedy return of their frozen funds. Photo: RTHK Clients affected by the closure of Wong, Fung & Co hold a press conference to demand the speedy return of their frozen funds. Photo: RTHK
Former clients of closed Hong Kong law firm demand the speedy return of HK$100 million frozen in its accounts

  • Wong, Fung & Co was shut down by the Law Society after a clerk there was accused of misappropriating funds and other grievous breaches
  • Now, scores of clients say they have been unable to complete the purchase of homes as their money, which had been deposited with the firm, has been frozen

Zoe Low
Updated: 3:58pm, 10 Jan, 2021

