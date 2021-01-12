As many as 10,000 clients were believed to be affected by alleged breaches of fiduciary duty at Hong Kong law firm Wong, Fung & Co. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong families with money trapped in closed law firm’s frozen bank accounts turn to government for low-interest loans
- Wong, Fung & Co, which specialises in second-hand property transactions, was shut down by the city’s Law Society over alleged breaches of fiduciary duty
- But thousands of clients have been left on the hook, as money for pending deals was held in the firm’s accounts
