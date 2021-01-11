Police try to restore order during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport on August 13, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts
Two men plead guilty to rioting at Hong Kong airport, four others admit to unlawful assembly at shopping centre
- Protesters paralysed the air hub in a bid to compel the government to withdraw extradition bill in 2019
- Judge presiding over one case takes unprecedented step of banning yellow masks – the colour of the anti-government movement – from courtroom
