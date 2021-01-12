Police arrested four men travelling in a taxi near the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the wee hours of Tuesday just 30 minutes after an attempted burglary. Photo: Roy Issa Police arrested four men travelling in a taxi near the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the wee hours of Tuesday just 30 minutes after an attempted burglary. Photo: Roy Issa
Police arrested four men travelling in a taxi near the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the wee hours of Tuesday just 30 minutes after an attempted burglary. Photo: Roy Issa

Crime

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest four after barking dog foils attempt to steal safe from multimillon-dollar house in Stanley

  • Within 30 minutes of receiving the homeowner’s 2.19am call, police detained four men from mainland China in a taxi near Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir
  • A source said the men had sneaked across the border with the mainland and were living in the city illegally

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:20pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police arrested four men travelling in a taxi near the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the wee hours of Tuesday just 30 minutes after an attempted burglary. Photo: Roy Issa Police arrested four men travelling in a taxi near the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the wee hours of Tuesday just 30 minutes after an attempted burglary. Photo: Roy Issa
Police arrested four men travelling in a taxi near the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the wee hours of Tuesday just 30 minutes after an attempted burglary. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE