Police arrested four men travelling in a taxi near the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the wee hours of Tuesday just 30 minutes after an attempted burglary. Photo: Roy Issa
Crime
Hong Kong police arrest four after barking dog foils attempt to steal safe from multimillon-dollar house in Stanley
- Within 30 minutes of receiving the homeowner’s 2.19am call, police detained four men from mainland China in a taxi near Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir
- A source said the men had sneaked across the border with the mainland and were living in the city illegally
Topic | Crime
Police arrested four men travelling in a taxi near the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the wee hours of Tuesday just 30 minutes after an attempted burglary. Photo: Roy Issa