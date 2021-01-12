Police and firefighters at Chinese University in Sha Tin on Monday. Photo: Facebook Police and firefighters at Chinese University in Sha Tin on Monday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests: police chief slams Chinese University student arrested over powder attack on staff as lacking ‘basic human conscience’

  • Suspect is among black-clad group who charged a security barrier at the university and threw unknown substance at staff
  • Police commissioner Chris Tang, who is a CUHK alumnus, laments behaviour, while student unions claim school mishandled situation

Christy Leung
Updated: 6:47pm, 12 Jan, 2021

