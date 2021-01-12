Police and firefighters at Chinese University in Sha Tin on Monday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests: police chief slams Chinese University student arrested over powder attack on staff as lacking ‘basic human conscience’
- Suspect is among black-clad group who charged a security barrier at the university and threw unknown substance at staff
- Police commissioner Chris Tang, who is a CUHK alumnus, laments behaviour, while student unions claim school mishandled situation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police and firefighters at Chinese University in Sha Tin on Monday. Photo: Facebook