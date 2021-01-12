Queen’s Counsel David Perry has handled a raft of high-profile Hong Kong prosecutions over the past decade. Photo: Dickson Lee Queen’s Counsel David Perry has handled a raft of high-profile Hong Kong prosecutions over the past decade. Photo: Dickson Lee
Queen’s Counsel David Perry has handled a raft of high-profile Hong Kong prosecutions over the past decade. Photo: Dickson Lee

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong justice department hires Queen’s Counsel David Perry to prosecute protest case against Jimmy Lai, eight others

  • Perry has tackled a raft of high-profile cases in the city over the past decade, including the bribery trial of Donald Tsang and that of the ‘milkshake murderer’
  • Case’s complexity and ‘real and significant impact’ on freedom of assembly justifies special arrangement, rules High Court Chief Judge Jeremy Poon

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:59pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Queen’s Counsel David Perry has handled a raft of high-profile Hong Kong prosecutions over the past decade. Photo: Dickson Lee Queen’s Counsel David Perry has handled a raft of high-profile Hong Kong prosecutions over the past decade. Photo: Dickson Lee
Queen’s Counsel David Perry has handled a raft of high-profile Hong Kong prosecutions over the past decade. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE