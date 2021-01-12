A roadblock set on Argyle Street in Mong Kok disrupting traffic during anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang A roadblock set on Argyle Street in Mong Kok disrupting traffic during anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: university student charged with carrying petrol bombs acquitted over mishandled evidence

  • Magistrate Edward Wong says irregularities in handling of evidence in Li Ki-lun’s case amount to a reasonable doubt whether the bombs belonged to him
  • Co-defendants Tam Chun-yin and Yan Chun-nam convicted of a similar charge after they were caught carrying laser pointers during same protest

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:19pm, 12 Jan, 2021

