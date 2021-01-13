Dashcam footage shows officers racing downhill after an empty police van rolled backward for about 100 metres on Wednesday, hitting three other vehicles. Photo: Facebook
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Three injured when driverless Hong Kong police van rolls backwards down Cotton Tree Drive after officers exit
- The empty van smashed into three vehicles as it rolled about 100 metres after officers exited the vehicle to deal with a traffic accident
- While three victims were taken to Queen Mary Hospital afterwards, their injuries were said to be minor
