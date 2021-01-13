Dashcam footage shows officers racing downhill after an empty police van rolled backward for about 100 metres on Wednesday, hitting three other vehicles. Photo: Facebook Dashcam footage shows officers racing downhill after an empty police van rolled backward for about 100 metres on Wednesday, hitting three other vehicles. Photo: Facebook
Dashcam footage shows officers racing downhill after an empty police van rolled backward for about 100 metres on Wednesday, hitting three other vehicles. Photo: Facebook

Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Three injured when driverless Hong Kong police van rolls backwards down Cotton Tree Drive after officers exit

  • The empty van smashed into three vehicles as it rolled about 100 metres after officers exited the vehicle to deal with a traffic accident
  • While three victims were taken to Queen Mary Hospital afterwards, their injuries were said to be minor

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:01pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dashcam footage shows officers racing downhill after an empty police van rolled backward for about 100 metres on Wednesday, hitting three other vehicles. Photo: Facebook Dashcam footage shows officers racing downhill after an empty police van rolled backward for about 100 metres on Wednesday, hitting three other vehicles. Photo: Facebook
Dashcam footage shows officers racing downhill after an empty police van rolled backward for about 100 metres on Wednesday, hitting three other vehicles. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE