Protesters gather at Yoho Mall in Yuen Long on September 21, 2019. Photo: Edmond So Protesters gather at Yoho Mall in Yuen Long on September 21, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Protesters gather at Yoho Mall in Yuen Long on September 21, 2019. Photo: Edmond So

Crime in Hong Kong

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protester who took part in Yuen Long anniversary event that turned violent jailed for more than three years

  • Judge sentences Cheung Yu-tai to 40 months in jail for his participation in a Yuen Long protest in which a passer-by was assaulted
  • His co-defendant, Law Hiu-fung, is to spend up to six months in a detention facility for his part in the same protest

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:53pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters gather at Yoho Mall in Yuen Long on September 21, 2019. Photo: Edmond So Protesters gather at Yoho Mall in Yuen Long on September 21, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Protesters gather at Yoho Mall in Yuen Long on September 21, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE