Two alleged triad members are led away by police after their arrest in the early hours of Thursday in Kowloon. 14JAN21 Photo: Handout Two alleged triad members are led away by police after their arrest in the early hours of Thursday in Kowloon. 14JAN21 Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest two suspected triad members who chased Ferrari from Repulse Bay to Hung Hom

  • Officers approached the alleged gangsters’ parked Mercedes-Benz with a submachine gun and pistol drawn; the Ferrari’s driver and passenger were unhurt
  • A police source said initial investigation suggested the incident was tied to debt collection

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:35pm, 14 Jan, 2021

