Two alleged triad members are led away by police after their arrest in the early hours of Thursday in Kowloon. 14JAN21 Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong police arrest two suspected triad members who chased Ferrari from Repulse Bay to Hung Hom
- Officers approached the alleged gangsters’ parked Mercedes-Benz with a submachine gun and pistol drawn; the Ferrari’s driver and passenger were unhurt
- A police source said initial investigation suggested the incident was tied to debt collection
Topic | Crime
Two alleged triad members are led away by police after their arrest in the early hours of Thursday in Kowloon. 14JAN21 Photo: Handout