Hong Kong protests: RTHK journalist denies breaking law with online databases research for programme about Yuen Long mob attack

  • Bao Choy pleads not guilty to two counts of making a false statement in declaring why she wanted details from government about a vehicle
  • Police have been accused of using the law to suppress press freedom in Hong Kong

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:12pm, 14 Jan, 2021

Bao Choy arrives at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
