People walk past a large banner promoting the national security law in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sun Yeung People walk past a large banner promoting the national security law in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: leading internet service provider admits blocking protest website at authorities’ request

  • Hong Kong Broadband Network says it complied with authorities’ request to prevent customers from accessing HKChronicles
  • The website was a main destination for local people seeking information about the anti-government movement

Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:57pm, 14 Jan, 2021

