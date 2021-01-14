People walk past a large banner promoting the national security law in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong national security law: leading internet service provider admits blocking protest website at authorities’ request
- Hong Kong Broadband Network says it complied with authorities’ request to prevent customers from accessing HKChronicles
- The website was a main destination for local people seeking information about the anti-government movement
People walk past a large banner promoting the national security law in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sun Yeung