The container truck was travelling along Yuen Long Highway to Hung Tin Road via a slip road. Photo: Facebook
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong truck driver survives being flung out of vehicle after crashing into road barrier on Yuen Long Highway
- Accident happened shortly before 8am when the container truck was travelling on Yuen Long Highway to Hung Tin Road
- The driver was thrown out of the vehicle from the impact and was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment
The container truck was travelling along Yuen Long Highway to Hung Tin Road via a slip road. Photo: Facebook