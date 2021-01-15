The container truck was travelling along Yuen Long Highway to Hung Tin Road via a slip road. Photo: Facebook The container truck was travelling along Yuen Long Highway to Hung Tin Road via a slip road. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong truck driver survives being flung out of vehicle after crashing into road barrier on Yuen Long Highway

  • Accident happened shortly before 8am when the container truck was travelling on Yuen Long Highway to Hung Tin Road
  • The driver was thrown out of the vehicle from the impact and was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:02pm, 15 Jan, 2021

