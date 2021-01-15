Police have arrested two men suspected of helping wanted persons flee the city in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong protests: two arrested over helping suspects flee city in horrific 2019 case where man was set on fire
- Suspects allegedly involved in incident in which protesters doused a man in a flammable substance and set him ablaze during social unrest
- The two arrested on Thursday are believed to have bought plane tickets for the fugitives
Topic | Crime
Police have arrested two men suspected of helping wanted persons flee the city in 2019. Photo: Warton Li