Police constables Chiu Kwong-lam (left) and Cheung Tsz-kin. Photo: Brian Wong Police constables Chiu Kwong-lam (left) and Cheung Tsz-kin. Photo: Brian Wong
Police constables Chiu Kwong-lam (left) and Cheung Tsz-kin. Photo: Brian Wong

Crime in Hong Kong

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Four Hong Kong police constables who unknowingly met undercover agent over raid tip-off accused of colluding with triad

  • Officers from organised crime and triad bureau face joint charge of conspiracy to pervert course of justice
  • Their act thought to have enabled leader of Wo Shing Wo triad to remove betting machines before police action

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:46pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police constables Chiu Kwong-lam (left) and Cheung Tsz-kin. Photo: Brian Wong Police constables Chiu Kwong-lam (left) and Cheung Tsz-kin. Photo: Brian Wong
Police constables Chiu Kwong-lam (left) and Cheung Tsz-kin. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE