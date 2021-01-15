Police constables Chiu Kwong-lam (left) and Cheung Tsz-kin. Photo: Brian Wong
Crime in Hong Kong
Four Hong Kong police constables who unknowingly met undercover agent over raid tip-off accused of colluding with triad
- Officers from organised crime and triad bureau face joint charge of conspiracy to pervert course of justice
- Their act thought to have enabled leader of Wo Shing Wo triad to remove betting machines before police action
