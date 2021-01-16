Complaints about illegal street racing rose by at least 40 per cent last year compared to 2019. Photo: Handout Complaints about illegal street racing rose by at least 40 per cent last year compared to 2019. Photo: Handout
Flipping licence plates, laser jammers: Hong Kong car racing crackdown uncovers gadgets for fast and furious

  • Twenty-four drivers arrested, 16 cars impounded in two cases of suspected illegal races early this year
  • Some caught speeding were ‘out on joyrides, bored by staying home during pandemic’

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Jan, 2021

